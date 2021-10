It started ugly and never got any prettier as the Arizona Diamondbacks decidedly defeated the Colorado Rockies 11-2 in game two of the final series of the season. Antonio Senzatela’s night started off innocently enough, with a single and two outs. But then the floodgates opened as the Diamondbacks knocked four straight hits to the gaps, followed by an intentional walk and another double to the gap off the bat of starting pitcher Zac Gallen to plate six runs for the home team. After then allowing a walk, Senzatela’s night was done, going 2⁄3 of an inning and allowing six hits on six runs, all with two outs.

