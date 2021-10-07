CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elverta, CA

Firefighters Put Out Vegetation Fire In Elverta

By CBS13 Staff
 7 days ago
ELVERTA (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a fire in Elverta on Wednesday night and were able to get it under control before it could spread too far.

Firefighters went to the scene of a reported vegetation fire across from 1802 Kasser Road, according to a Sacramento Meto Fire Department statement. As crews worked to contain the fire, two additional pump and roll engines and Cal Fire were called out to help.

At 8:33 p.m., firefighters reported that the fire was extinguished after it had burned 21 acres.

