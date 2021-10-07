CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Cannon, De Kalb, Rutherford, Smith, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 02:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 03:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Rutherford; Smith; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cannon County in middle Tennessee Western De Kalb County in middle Tennessee Northeastern Rutherford County in middle Tennessee Southwestern Smith County in middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in middle Tennessee * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 111 AM CDT, minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Woodbury, Watertown, Walterhill, Hickman, Alexandria, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Milton, Readyville, Lascassas, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Bradyville, Tuckers Crossroads, Center Hill Lake and Edgar Evans State Park.

alerts.weather.gov

#Middle Tennessee#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory

