Far right and extremist groups are targeting military veterans for recruitment. Does the ADF owe them a duty of care?

By Carli Kulmar, Lecturer in Law, University of Canberra, Michael Jensen, Associate professor, Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis, University of Canberra, University of Canberra
 7 days ago
Shutterstock

Even before extremist group activity in Australia’s 2021 anti-lockdown protests was exposed , concern about right-wing extremism in Australia was on the rise.

ASIO and the US annual threat estimate have noted right-wing extremism in Australia is on an upward trend . Ideological extremism now makes up 40% of the ASIO caseload.

Our research at the University of Canberra’s National Security Hub is investigating online influence operations targeting Australia, including its veteran community. This is a global problem and was one of many issues noted at this year’s International Terrorism and Social Media Conference in the UK.

For researchers like us, who focus on the wellness of veterans – particularly during the fallout from the military withdrawal from Afghanistan – such extremist groups present a complicated and dangerous threat to the community.

Transition to civilian life

The transition to civilian life can be a vulnerable time for many veterans. Rates of suicide, homelessness and incarceration are alarmingly high for Australian veterans.

Some veterans find their ideological beliefs are tested during transition to civilian life , when they feel most disconnected from the military community that has so far played such a fundamental role in their sense of self.

It is during this period, rather than during service, when veterans are particularly vulnerable to radicalisation.

In some cases, veterans have voiced being actively ostracised by their former colleagues for leaving the military . This has in turn caused them to feel disillusioned with the entire institution.

Well-designed prevention programs may help deter recruitment by extremist groups hoping to take advantage of military skill and knowledge. Shutterstock

This, unfortunately, can make these veterans more vulnerable to appeals and influence by extremist groups offering the mateship and camaraderie now missing in their lives.

Such groups often promote a mission-based approach, which may attract those lacking the feeling of purpose they valued in military service.

There’s a risk this may lead to well-meaning veterans being enticed into participating in groups whose ideals they would normally have considered to be questionable.

A broader risk to the public

This is not a uniquely Australian issue.

Nearly one in five defendants in the prosecutions undertaken in response to the January 6 US Capitol attack had served in the military.

Escalation from participation in online forums to physically violent acts can happen quickly and sometimes without clear warning signs. These extremist groups aim to gain an already trained cohort of members who cannot only be immediately activated, but are also able to train others .

Those with military experience and training in combat, weaponry, or explosives are clear threats if radicalised by extremist groups. One study suggests some veterans tend to affiliate with such groups as instructors, rather than undertaking extremist acts themselves.

The newly established UK-based Veterans 4 Freedom (V4F) group even lists service in the military as a requirement for membership .

This group claims to be around 200-strong and is focused on “anti-vaccine” offensives, such as organising marches. In discussions on the group’s private Telegram account, however, it appears to be planning to escalate its activities.

Media reports suggest discussions on the platform even include awareness that currently serving military members may well become “enemy combatants” as a result of V4F’s actions. Not only are these “freedom defenders” anticipating a confrontation, they are prepared to fight their former brothers and sisters-in-arms to achieve their goals.

Veterans in Anglo democracies are being targeted by both overt and covert online influence campaigns using fake military profiles to connect with and deceive defence contractors and current and former military members.

Veterans are also ideal targets for international online influence operations encouraging promotion of particular political candidates, parties or ideologies . Many of these operations originate in Russia or China .

A duty of care

So, what duty of care does the Australian Defence Force owe to its members — and the community at large — to better prepare veterans for threats they may encounter when transitioning to civilian life?

Organisations such as the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (a collaboration between the technology industry, government, civil society, and academia) are actively engaged in monitoring and preventing violent extremist content and activity on online platforms.

But military members and their families would likely benefit from awareness and prevention programs designed specifically for the community — particularly if offered before they transition to civilian life.

Support should also be offered to assist and protect veterans seeking to leave such groups .

Well-designed prevention programs may help deter recruitment by extremist groups hoping to take advantage of military skills and knowledge, and could be offered as part of military exit processing.

If this article has raised issues for you, or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Open Arms on 1800 011 046 or visit the Open Arms website .

Carli Kulmar has received funding from the Australian Defence Force for grey zone research.

Michael Jensen receives funding from the Australian Defence Force for research regarding grey zone activities targeting Australia

Comments / 72

Dorrit Sherman
5d ago

The only extremists in our nation are the Antifa&BLM , the cartels, criminals, terrorists, coming in to our nation from the open border!

Josh Fisher
6d ago

veterans are some of the most patriotic people i know they served and sacrificed so much for the country so i wouldnt blame them to do what needs to be done to save it.

Instructor 32°
5d ago

S Disrupting democracy and attempting to overthrow the government is doing what needs to be done ? Typical supremacists extremists reply.

The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
Business Insider

Why the US Army is hanging on to its Abrams super tank after 40 years of fighting

Should the US military replace the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank or keep upgrading it? So far, the supporters of upgrades have won out. The modern M1A2 has been improved so much that it hardly resembles the original tank on the inside. Proponents are calling it the most technologically advanced tank in the world. But it requires a long testing cycle.
The Independent

Germany probes far-right incidents in military guard unit

A company of the German military's honor guard battalion has been suspended from official duty amid an investigation of initiation rituals, suspected sexual abuse and far-right incidents, the German Defense Ministry said Friday.The company has been suspended from official events “until further notice" while the allegations are being investigated, ministry spokesman Arne Collatz told reporters in Berlin He stressed that the ministry is pursuing a “no-tolerance” policy. The guard battalion, which has nearly 1,000 members, provides military honors during state visits and other formal events. Collatz said the internal investigation covers “several dozen” soldiers and the alleged incidents came to light as a result of reports by fellow battalion members.The ministry spokesman didn't give details of the alleged incidents. His comments came after news magazine Der Spiegel reported that a witness had said a far-right group of at least six soldiers had formed within the company. German officials have said they are determined to root out right-wing extremism in the military. Last year, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer disbanded a company of the KSK special forces unit, saying an extreme-right culture had been allowed to develop behind a “wall of secrecy.”
UPI News

One in three Iraq/Afghanistan veterans sees extremism among their ranks

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- More than one in three Afghanistan and Iraq veterans said they perceived extremism as existing within the military and within the veteran community, the head of a veterans' organization told the House veterans affairs committee hearing on Wednesday. According to an ongoing survey of over 3,500...
wabcradio.com

Hearing today for Marine Lt. Col. Scheller behind bars for publicly criticizing Afghanistan withdrawal

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Lt. Col. Stu Scheller, the Marine officer who posted a viral video demanding accountability from military leaders for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, is now in the brig, Marine officials confirmed. Reportedly Scheller is in solitary confinement and was only allowed a two-minute phone call with his parents where he told them he was OK and to call his attorney.
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

