Everson Museum’s ‘AbStranded’ exhibit showcases fiber arts’ newfound relevance

Usually, the I.M. Pei-designed Everson Museum of Art's gray brutalist structure would match the cloudy, gloomy aesthetic of a rainy Sunday in Syracuse. But there's something different about it now: a 56-foot-wide tapestry of colorful squares hanging over the front-facing wall of the museum. Rachel Hayes' colorful "Flurry" is one of her latest pieces of artwork and meant to turn heads as it hangs outside of the museum, she said.