The Big Red Father-Son football game was held on Thursday, Oct. 7, and ended with a tie score, 18-18. Those participating included Steven Eagle Feathers, Jance Eagle Feathers, Tony Carlson, Jesse Carlson, Mathew Johnson, Justice Johnson, Marlin Champine, Steven Champine, Dusty Louis, Duston Louis, Joe Campos, Quentin Campos, Frankie Kipp and Talon Ulrich. According to Frankie Kipp, “I’ve never had so much fun. Jerry Racine and Kellen Hall were true gentleman. I was the oldest one playing father and son football. It was good to see Steven Champine - he was a little boy playing touch football - and Jance Eagle Feathers. It was good to see Tony Carlson; he was quick. I could not run good but got two receptions for a total of 10 yards!”

BROWNING, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO