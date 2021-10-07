Officer, suspect shot following traffic stop in Niles

NILES — A Michigan State Police officer and a suspect have been shot following a Wednesday night traffic stop in the city of Niles. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Ninth and Main streets in Niles, according to Lt. Duwayne Robinson. The incident began as a traffic stop, and details surrounding what transpired prior to the shooting are unknown at this time. Following the incident, a MSP trooper and a suspect were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment of gunshot wounds.