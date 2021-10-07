“Scott, don’t try to fool an 8-year-old”

It all started with a letter from a fan. Not a fan of ours, mind you, but someone with a much more vast fanbase. The commish! ESPN’s Sarah Spain! A letter from a fan from Arlington Texas was trying to get in touch with Sarah but sent the letter to us here at Radio City in Milwaukee! However, Scott had his own ideas on how to handle this situation. His methods are so unconventional that listeners called in to voice their exception. Hopefully, this is the first chapter of a story that ends with our 8-year-old fan an autograph! Download and save this segment, we will be revisiting it.