CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Cumberland Times-News
 7 days ago

Today is the 280th day of 2021. There are 85 days left in the year. In 1765, the Stamp Act Congress convened in New York to draw up colonial grievances against England. In 1849, author Edgar Allan Poe died in Baltimore at age 40. In 1910, a major wildfire devastated...

www.times-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Jamie Lee Curtis' Brother

Jamie Lee Curtis has a big family, mainly thanks to her father's active love life. In addition to Jamie, the legendary actor Tony Curtis fathered five other children with his first three wives. While the "Some Like It Hot" star married a total of six times, his three latter marriages produced no children, according to Biography. With "Psycho" star Janet Leigh, to whom he was married between 1951 and 1962, Tony had two daughters: Kelly, born in 1956, and Jamie, born in 1958. The marriage fell apart when he became involved with 17-year-old German actor Christine Kaufmann, with whom he had shared the screen in "Taras Bulba."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
State
Texas State
CBS LA

Cher Sues Sonny Bono’s Widow In LA Over Sonny & Cher Royalties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Cher filed suit Wednesday in Los Angeles against former Rep. Mary Bono, alleging the widow of the entertainer’s former partner/husband in folk-pop duo Sonny & Cher is illegally withholding royalties from such 1960s hits as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.” According to the lawsuit, after Cher and Sonny Bono divorced in 1975, they agreed to split revenue from the songs recorded together. Attorneys for Cher allege that in recent years, Sonny’s fourth wife and widow, Mary Bono, “has undone” Cher’s ownership of those rights and royalties. Attempts to reach Mary Bono were not immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheConversationCanada

'History wars' in the U.S. and Canada provoked by a racial reckoning with the past

History students across Canadian universities want to see a better world. They are passionate and deeply concerned about social injustice and how they might study a more inclusive past. I should know. I’ve got many of them in my classes. But in order to get there, we need to avoid getting into what some historians call the “history wars.” As political scientist David B. Macdonald writes, these “wars” are “debates over collective memory within a national territory” in settler colonial societies like Canada and the United States. They can devolve into uncontrollable ideological, ethnic and generational divisions. Recent movements against institutional...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mulroney
Person
Thomas Keneally
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Tico Torres
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Matthew Shepard
Person
Thom Yorke
Person
Marian Anderson
WTKR News 3

Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

Monday's federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus highlights the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian Americans' history and those horrified by an annual tribute that ignores the native people whose lives were uprooted by colonialism.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September 11 Attacks#Congress#Palestinian#Italian#Jewish#University Of Oklahoma#Supreme Court#Canadian#Mexican#Fox News Channel
The Conversation U.S.

Indigenous Peoples Day rooted in controversy

Columbus Day celebrations in the United States – meant to honor the legacy of the man credited with “discovering” the New World – are almost as old as the nation itself. The earliest known Columbus Day celebration took place on Oct. 12, 1792, on the 300th anniversary of his landing. But since the 1990s, a growing number of states have begun to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day – a holiday meant to honor the culture and history of the people living in the Americas both before and after Columbus’ arrival. In the following Q&A, Susan C. Faircloth, an enrolled...
POLITICS
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
Cumberland Times-News

We must stand up together for American principles

German Marxist founders of the Frankfort School of Critical Theory built the political program on the theory of class conflict. If workers understood the imbalance of power in the German Republic they would seize production, overthrow the capitalist class and usher in a new socialism. Running from the Nazi government in the 1930s, some professors escaped and came to Columbia University in the United States.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
MLB
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Cumberland Times-News

Two parties, two countries

We have a two-party political system, one that evolves with time, people, and circumstance. Democrats were, for many years, a party that fought against civil rights for African Americans where they were denied them in the American South under the racist Jim Crow system. When I was a boy, back in the 1950s and ‘60s, the Democrats from the South were known as Dixiecrats. Frankly, I never understood the basis for those bizarre alliances between northern Democrats like Hubert Humphrey, known for his vigorous advocacy for civil rights in his home state and town, Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as the country, and southern Democrats like John Stennis or James Eastland, both ardent opponents of civil rights for African Americans.
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Timuel Black, Civil Rights Icon And Historian, Dead At 102

CHICAGO (CBS) — Timuel Black, a prominent civil rights activist, author, and historian, has died at the age of 102. Mr. Black’s widow, Zenobia Johnson-Black, confirmed his passing Wednesday afternoon. Few people knew more about Chicago’s Black history than Mr. Black. At age 102, he had seen his share. Dr. Black moved to Bronzeville in 1919 and was one of the first graduates of DuSable High School. He served in the military during World War II, participating in the Normandy invasion and the Battle of the Bulge, and witnessing the horrors of the Holocaust when he visited the Buchenwald concentration camp after it was...
CHICAGO, IL
KREX

Daily Wire launches conservative book publishing imprint

NEW YORK (AP) — A publishing division started by the conservative media company the Daily Wire will include releases by Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, former “Mandalorian” actor Gina Carano, and a book by one of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting that was dropped by its original distributor. DW Books will officially […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy