Allegany County, MD

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 00:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant, Western Mineral, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

