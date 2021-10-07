CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Covington gets Special Merit Award from state planning group for Neighborhood Development Code

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 7 days ago
Six months after the City of Covington completed a dramatic transformation of its approach to land use (i.e. “zoning”), a Cincinnati architect emailed the City’s Historic Preservation officer. “I wanted to take a moment to say how much we, as architects, appreciate Covington’s Neighborhood Development Code,” the architect wrote. “We...

www.nkytribune.com

#Land Use#Urban Design#Kentucky Chapter#Ndc
