Kentucky State

KY State Chamber elects new board chair; names NKY’s Colvin and McGraw to leadership positions

 7 days ago
Two prominent Northern Kentuckians have been elected to leadership positions on the board of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, as the group also named a new board chair for the year. Garren Colvin, CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, has been elected Vice Chair of Membership and Business Services of the...

KY Association of Health Plans offering ‘Healthy Together Through Vaccinations’ community grants

Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all carriers offering health coverage in Kentucky, announced a new “Healthy Together Through Vaccinations” community grant program. The initiative aims to increase COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and access by empowering organizations across KY with grants of up to $25,000 to pursue...
Nominations sought for 2021 James Madison Award, honoring Kentucky champion of the First Amendment

The University of Kentucky Scripps Howard First Amendment Center is accepting nominations for its James Madison Award, which honors a Kentuckian who is a champion of the First Amendment. The center, in the College of Communication and Information’s School of Journalism and Media, is accepting nominations to recognize those whose...
Stacie Strotman of Covington Partners selected to join national afterschool, expanded learning initiative

The Riley Institute at Furman University has selected Stacie Strotman, executive director of Covington Partners, to participate in the White-Riley-Peterson (WRP) Policy Fellowship. A partnership with the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, the WRP Fellowship is a 10-month national program designed to equip participants with a real-world understanding of policymaking for afterschool and expanded learning.
Our Rich History: The Thomas More Foundation established to deal with college’s extra acreage

Part 16 of our series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. By the end of Dr. DeGraff’s tenure as TMC President, the development of college property had gone through its initial stages, yet much still needed to be done. During the presidency of Dr. Robert Giroux, the law firm of Deters, Benzinger and LaVelle leased space for an office just off Turkeyfoot Road. During those years, the Board of Trustees consented to an option agreement with the El Grande Corporation for a ground lease on part of the TMC property and also agreed to convey to the Commonwealth and to St. Elizabeth Hospital that portion of its property needed to build the access road from Turkeyfoot to the new hospital. The Board of Trustees later recommended to the State Highway Department that the name of the new road be Thomas More Parkway (Board of Trustees meeting minutes, Sept. 9, 1982, Mar. 16, 1983, TMU Archives).
Kentucky’s state-based health exchange, kynect, to reopen for enrollment beginning November 1

Gov. Andy Beshear announced kynect, Kentucky’s state-based health insurance exchange will reopen for enrollment beginning Nov. 1, allowing access to health coverage and other benefits. The move, approved recently by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), allows Kentuckians to access and compare state-managed health care options, apply for...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Researching Ky. lakes, rivers before hitting the water can give anglers a head start

Anglers in Kentucky have a staggering number of lakes and rivers to choose from, and dozens of sport fish to pursue. Researching online is a good way to learn about unfamiliar waters and keep up on the latest fishing regulations, stocking data, status of fisheries, where to fish, proven tackle and techniques, results of sampling fish populations by fishery crews, creel surveys and angler attitude surveys.
KY Chamber releases report outlining complexities of state’s workforce struggles and available remedies

To better understand the magnitude and complexities of Kentucky’s workforce struggles, as well as the policy remedies available to state leaders, the Kentucky Chamber Foundation has released a report “20 Years in the Making: Kentucky’s Workforce Crisis,” that details the Commonwealth’s long and short-term workforce issues and stresses the urgency of building a strong workforce to drive a strong economy.
Kentucky by Heart: Celebrating Frontier Nursing’s Couriers, and the good works that didn’t have to be

While recently reading about Mary Breckinridge’s amazing Frontier Nursing Service (FNS) and specifically the work of the organization’s volunteer Courier Program in their early days, I thought about what it means to be truly service-minded. I’ve concluded that a good life doesn’t always consist so much in doing things that...
NKU among three KY universities to receive CPE grants to increase educator diversity across state

Northern Kentucky University is one of three Kentucky public universities to receive a Council on Postsecondary Education grant to support programs that expand the number of K‐12 teachers in the state from underrepresented groups. The Council’s Commonwealth Educator Diversity Program, in partnership with the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, will...
