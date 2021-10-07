Prep Sports Notebook: Fields are set for next week’s boys, girls 9th Region soccer tournaments
The fields are set for the 9th Region boys and girls high school soccer tournaments with last year’s champions getting a chance to defend their titles. The girls eight-team bracket will include defending champion Highlands, Newport Central Catholic, Notre Dame, Beechwood, Dixie Heights, Villa Madonna, Ryle and Conner. They earned berths by making it to the finals in district playoffs this week.www.nkytribune.com
