PBS North Carolina debuted its newest series, “Side by Side with Nido Qubein,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday on PBS NC and the PBS Video App. Through the course of its 26-episode first season, “Side by Side with Nido Qubein” will feature introspective and in-depth conversations between Qubein and a variety of world-renowned, influential guests as they discuss life, leadership, inspiration and the human experience.