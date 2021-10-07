CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manatee County, FL

The Event at TerraNova Partners with Local Charities for a Next-Level Philanthropic Event

By Chloe Cuyler, chloe@srqme.com
srqmagazine.com
 7 days ago

The Events at TerraNova team is excited to announce a charity-equestrian competition during their inaugural event. The Event at TerraNova will showcase three-day eventing at its new state-of-the-art facility Oct. 22-24, 2021. An integral part of TerraNova Equestrian Center's core values is to positively impact the local community. They developed the #WeCareAtTerraNova initiative to feature charity-rider competition.

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
County
Manatee County, FL
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Eventing#Philanthropic#Charity#Local Charities#Southeastern Guide Dogs

Comments / 0

Community Policy