The Event at TerraNova Partners with Local Charities for a Next-Level Philanthropic Event
The Events at TerraNova team is excited to announce a charity-equestrian competition during their inaugural event. The Event at TerraNova will showcase three-day eventing at its new state-of-the-art facility Oct. 22-24, 2021. An integral part of TerraNova Equestrian Center's core values is to positively impact the local community. They developed the #WeCareAtTerraNova initiative to feature charity-rider competition.www.srqmagazine.com
