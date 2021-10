The blind auditions of the 21st season of “The Voice” came to a close last week with a whopping seven four-chair turns from coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and first timer Ariana Grande. Kelly was queen of the dais, nabbing four of those artists (Girl Named Tom, Gymani, Holly Forbes and Aaron Hines), while Blake claimed two, John one and Ariana couldn’t bring any to her team. The first artist to perform for the judges this season was Girl Named Tom, a trio of siblings that wowed the coaches with their harmonizing on “Helplessly Hoping.” At the time we...

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO