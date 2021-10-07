Register Now for Sarasota County's Water Quality Virtual Update
Registration is now open for Sarasota County's Water Quality Virtual Update on Monday, October 18. The virtual update will highlight the county's ongoing commitment to water quality education, outreach initiatives and improvement projects. Sarasota County staff, along with Commissioner Christian Ziegler, will deliver updates and comments. County departments taking part in the update include Public Utilities, Public Works, Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Planning and Development Services and UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability.www.srqmagazine.com
