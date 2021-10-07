CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Spring, TX

Drive-by shooting in Big Spring has locals concerned for their safety.

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbavX_0cJfbux000

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – According to big spring Howard County CrimeStoppers, shots were fired in a neighborhood…and the bullets went through a woman’s home, just nearly missing her body.

Many people we spoke to say they are concerned for their safety after hearing gunshots go off in their neighborhood last Monday night.

“This area used to be a great area but it’s gotten run down,” says local homeowner, Russell Kennedy.

The homeowner that was shot at told us that for the last 8 years that she’s lived in her home, never imagined something like this happening but this incident was won’t hold her hostage.

“You can’t really stop it from letting you do things whether you’re worried or not you have to do your normal things..you’ve gotta live life,” says the victim.

The public is encouraged to submit any tips they have on who committed this crime by clicking the tip icon on the Big Sp[ring Howard County CrimeStoppers page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 3

Related
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland traffic alert

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Starting October 18, Garfield Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction starting at Florida Avenue through the Union Pacific Railroad crossing. The City of Midland says the closure will last about four weeks while contractors work to replace a water main in the area.  Drivers should expect delays at […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for man accused of stealing tools

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on October 4, a man driving a white Dodge van drove into the Home Depot parking lot and parked next to a black truck. Police say the driver of […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Human remains found in 2019 identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Investigators have identified human remains that were found in a Gardendale pasture more than two years ago.  On September 10, 2019, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Gardendale after a rancher and his son found a skull in a field near a tank battery. Later, those remains were […]
GARDENDALE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Big Spring, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Big Spring, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
Howard County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Pecos musician killed in I-20 crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash early Saturday morning. According to DPS, Aron Lara, 20, of Pecos, was pronounced dead at the scene.  Around 3:14 a.m. on October 9, troopers were called to the scene of the crash on Interstate 20, five miles west […]
PECOS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New Chuy’s restaurant to open in Midland in 2022

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The popular tex-mex restaurant Chuy’s is coming to Midland next year. If you want to go to Chuy’s right now the closest location from the Basin is two hours north in Lubbock.However, that won’t be the case starting next year as West Texans will have one of their favorites close by. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Odessa employees injured while inspecting water tower

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Four people with the City of Odessa received minor injuries Thursday after becoming briefly trapped in a water tower near 93rd and Rainbow. According to City spokesperson Devin Sanchez, four workers were trying to repair a fitting near the base of the tower when the fitting broke lose and the tower began leaking.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Kennedy
ABC Big 2 News

Crime of the Week: MCSO asking for help to solve a theft

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect in a theft investigation.  On October 4, deputies with MCSO responded to a Chevron lease near South County Road 1210 in reference to the theft. There, employees told investigators sometime between […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

REMINDER: Heavy traffic expected near Ratliff stadium Friday

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- It’s a big day for Ector County ISD students and staff as they gear up for Friday’s tailgate party and crosstown rivalry game. Heavy traffic is expected near Ratliff Stadium and district leaders are asking drivers to follow a few guidelines to make sure everyone arrives safely.  The gates to Ratliff Stadium […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating vehicle burglary

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, an unknown suspect burglarized a vehicle in the 5200 block of San Antonio Avenue. Surveillance video from the scene shows the suspect walking into a driveway looking for unlocked […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond. Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police accuse Simpkins […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Weather#Nexstar#Crimestoppers
ABC Big 2 News

Project set begin on Highway 191 near west Loop 250

Ramp relocations, road rehabilitation and intersection improvements are all part of plan MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that work is scheduled to begin later this month on a project to “reverse” and relocate ramps, add auxiliary lanes, and rehabilitate some roadway on Highway 191 and West Loop 250. The most […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

308
Followers
229
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy