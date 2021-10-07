Drive-by shooting in Big Spring has locals concerned for their safety.

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – According to big spring Howard County CrimeStoppers, shots were fired in a neighborhood…and the bullets went through a woman’s home, just nearly missing her body.

Many people we spoke to say they are concerned for their safety after hearing gunshots go off in their neighborhood last Monday night.

“This area used to be a great area but it’s gotten run down,” says local homeowner, Russell Kennedy.

The homeowner that was shot at told us that for the last 8 years that she’s lived in her home, never imagined something like this happening but this incident was won’t hold her hostage.

“You can’t really stop it from letting you do things whether you’re worried or not you have to do your normal things..you’ve gotta live life,” says the victim.

The public is encouraged to submit any tips they have on who committed this crime by clicking the tip icon on the Big Sp[ring Howard County CrimeStoppers page.

