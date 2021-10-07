CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORINELLO: Domestic violence a pandemic in itself

Niagara Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence affects millions of women and men and it does not discriminate. Prior to the pandemic up to one in three women and one in four men experienced some form of domestic violence by their partners. As we sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and infection rates declined, a new pandemic emerged from the shadows. Surveys around the world have shown domestic abuse spiking since January of 2020 — jumping markedly year over year compared to the same period in 2019. This is appalling.

