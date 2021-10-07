Crowded field in race for Chagrin BOE seats

Eight candidates are vying for three seats on the Chagrin Falls Board of Education during the Nov. 2 general election. Early voting began this week. Top issues in the race include COVID-19 mask policies, access to mental health services, academic opportunities and concerns over diversity, equity, inclusion and justice education, The candidates include Jeffrey Wenninger, Erin Gooch, Mary Kay O’Toole, Robert Schleper, Jr., Lauren Miller, Lori Bendall, Meghan McClain and Mandy Hilston. Mrs. O’Toole and Mrs. Bendall are incumbents whose seats, along with Phil Rankin, are up for grabs. Mr. Rankin is not seeking re-election.