Six towns on Nov. 2 will have election ballots with uncontested races supervisor, clerk, tax collector, highway superintendent, and seats on the town boards. Running unopposed are incumbent Marybeth Majestic for supervisor on the Democratic line; incumbent Michelle Mosher for clerk on the Democratic and Republican lines; incumbent Brian Stiscia for highway superintendent on the Democratic line; incumbent Robert Rich for justice on the Democratic line; and Carol Richman and incumbent Warren Wiegand for Town Board seats on the Democratic line.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO