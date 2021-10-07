Petite Ecole connects French families in Cleveland area
For a group of about a dozen children gathered recently at the Solon Community Center, the beauty of the French language and culture was brought excitedly to life. From story time to lessons on reading and writing, children from toddlers to age 12 took part in the first classes offered by Petite Ecole Francaise de Cleveland, a nonprofit organization that began a pilot program in the city which will run on Thursday evenings for the next five weeks.www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
