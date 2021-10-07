CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solon, OH

Petite Ecole connects French families in Cleveland area

By Sue Reid
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 7 days ago

For a group of about a dozen children gathered recently at the Solon Community Center, the beauty of the French language and culture was brought excitedly to life. From story time to lessons on reading and writing, children from toddlers to age 12 took part in the first classes offered by Petite Ecole Francaise de Cleveland, a nonprofit organization that began a pilot program in the city which will run on Thursday evenings for the next five weeks.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Solon, OH
Solon, OH
Society
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon

Comments / 0

Community Policy