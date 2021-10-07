CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Trevor Bauer posts update ahead Dodgers-Cardinals NL wild-card game

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has broken his silence again this week to reveal plans to produce "baseball content" online throughout the postseason, just one day before the Dodgers are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card game. Bauer posted a 36-second video on YouTube Tuesday about his plans but also briefly commented on the ongoing sexual-assault allegations leveled against him that have had him on paid administrative leave since July 2.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
FanSided

Mookie Betts was furious over Brandon Crawford’s elite grab

Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers Cardinals#Los Angeles Dodgers#The St Louis Cardinals
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers fans being crushed for gesture during Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers fans seemingly broke one of the cardinal rules of baseball during the team’s Game 3 loss on Monday night. The Dodgers lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to San Francisco, with the lone run coming on an Evan Longoria home run in the top of the fifth inning. It seems something happened just moments before that home run, however. Mere moments before Longoria’s fateful swing, the wave took hold around Dodger Stadium.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

NL Wild Card 2021: Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds, Schedule and Prediction

It took the entire 162-game season to settle it, but the National League Wild Card matchup is finally locked in. The Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56) will host the St. Louis Cardinals (90-72) in a one-game playoff, with the winner going on to face the San Francisco Giants (107-55) in the National League Division Series.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers survive tense NL wild-card game, top Cardinals on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer

LOS ANGELES — The pressurized evening of single-elimination baseball that the Dodgers tried so hard to avoid turned out to be just as stomach-churning as they feared. The reigning World Series champs only survived the St. Louis Cardinals because of some walk-off magic from Chris Taylor. The valuable utilityman, who...
MLB
giants365.com

Giants clinch NL West title; Dodgers set for wild-card game Wednesday vs. Cardinals

In the eight seasons in between, no team besides the Dodgers won the division. That streak came crashing to a halt Sunday, on the shores of McCovey Cove, as the Giants finished ahead of the Dodgers with an 11-4 rout of the San Diego Padres. Logan Webb, the Giants' pitcher, was Shohei Ohtani for a day.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright will start NL Wild Card Game, could match up vs. Dodgers' Max Scherzer

As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals will give the ball to stalwart right-hander Adam Wainwright in the NL Wild Card Game, manager Mike Shildt told reporters on Thursday, including Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday.
MLB
Las Cruces Sun-News

NL wild-card game predictions: Dodgers, Cardinals face off in matchup of storied franchises

The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in the National League wild-card game. The game matches two of the most storied and successful National League franchises in the history of the game. The Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, won 106 games during the regular season, but lost the West division to the San Francisco Giants and are relegated to the winner-take-all matchup.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy