CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Republic, MO

Amazon looks to add 400 new employees to its Republic team

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VSKr_0cJfZdBd00

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Amazon.com. which opened its new fulfillment center in August, is already expanding.

The facility is expected to employ 1,800 by the end of the year. The opening of the hub is already having positive economic benefits on the community.

The Grill Guys, one of the community’s newest small businesses, is “stoked” about opening in Republic.

Co-owner Charlie Wallace stated, “We saw a need that wasn’t being filled by any other local shops and it was a great opportunity for us to put our foot in the door and plant our roots here.”

These are some of the hottest grills you can buy in Republic. Also, heating up is the town’s economy with new businesses rolling in. The biggest by far- amazons new regional fulfillment center.

Wallace stated, “With Amazon, it brings more people to the community. The growth in the community in the way of housing is picking up and that is only going to do good for us smaller businesses as well.

Macy Mitchell, president of Republic Area Chamber of Commerce,” explained, “There has been an influx of new businesses. . he added, “New businesses are coming in all the time and are being patronized and are extremely successful.”

Amazon’s “Now Hiring” billboards around Springfield hint at the company’s big plans. It’s planning to hire 400 additional workers. That’s in addition to the 1,400 already on staff at the facility.

“Everything has been moving in a positive direction. We have a little bit more energy in the town itself,” Mitchell said. “Right now we have been the place to be. There is a lot of excitement, a lot of noise, and a lot of synergies.”

The growth has added hundreds of cars and semis rolling to the roads. Amazon has invested more than $3 million on widening Route mm and installing several stoplights. Furthermore, the city is seeking millions of dollars to widen the corridor from I-44 south to U.S. 60.

Skyler Spartan, co-owner of The Grill Guys, said, “Everybody gets excited about these new things coming in. Obviously it drives traffic. It is going to drive more foot traffic for us. Give us more opportunities to see people. So, I feel like it is a good thing. We know there is going to be a lot more growth in the area.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Solar panels save Hollister School District thousands in energy costs

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Hollister School District first ventured into solar power two years ago. Its first set of solar panels cost $200,000, but Hollister Schools received a $50,000 rebate from Liberty Utilities. Kim Connell is the Communications Director for Hollister Schools, and she said the investment is saving the district thousands of dollars. “We’ve […]
HOLLISTER, MO
KOLR10 News

Stock up on these Black Friday–worthy deals now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon isn’t waiting for Black Friday to unveil amazing deals — they’re rolling out the savings right now. These deals cover every consumer’s and gift giver’s needs, whether they’re interested in fashion, electronics or toys. Some of the steep discounts that caught our eye are exercise essentials […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
Commerce, MO
City
Republic, MO
Republic, MO
Business
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

941
Followers
333
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy