Frederick County, VA

Letter to the editor: We need open minds, not political grandstanding

Winchester Star
 7 days ago

I have lived in Frederick County for 10 years. I have three girls, two in Frederick County Public Schools. I have followed the School Board and Board of Supervisors for years. I have been disappointed in the lack of forethought and planning that has gone into our infrastructure. Our schools are over capacity, yet our Board of Supervisors will not consider building a fourth high school. We have to fight for every dollar spent towards our public schools. It is a disappointment.

