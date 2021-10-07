Project to restore creek at Centerville Mills Park

Bainbridge trustees on Monday heard details of a project to repair the eroding banks along Lake Paterek and restore some of Smith Creek at Centerville Mills Park. Senior Associate Consultant Christina Znidarsic from the Davey Resource Group told trustees that she has deep ties to the area. “I grew up in Geauga County and being able to work and play in this area is very important to me. My bona fides to ecological preservation also go deep.”