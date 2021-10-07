CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geauga County, OH

Project to restore creek at Centerville Mills Park

By Anastasia Nicholas
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 7 days ago

Bainbridge trustees on Monday heard details of a project to repair the eroding banks along Lake Paterek and restore some of Smith Creek at Centerville Mills Park. Senior Associate Consultant Christina Znidarsic from the Davey Resource Group told trustees that she has deep ties to the area. “I grew up in Geauga County and being able to work and play in this area is very important to me. My bona fides to ecological preservation also go deep.”

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Geauga County, OH
Government
City
Bainbridge, OH
County
Geauga County, OH
City
Centerville, OH
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The Davey Resource Group

Comments / 0

Community Policy