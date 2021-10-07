CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cJfYLWs00

The number of U.S. children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic may be larger than previously estimated, and the toll has been far greater among Black and Hispanic Americans, a new study suggests.

More than half the children who lost a primary caregiver during the pandemic belonged to those two racial groups, which make up about 40% of the U.S. population, according to the study published Thursday by the medical journal Pediatrics.

“These findings really highlight those children who have been left most vulnerable by the pandemic, and where additional resources should be directed," one of the study's authors, Dr. Alexandra Blenkinsop of Imperial College London, said in a statement.

During 15 months of the nearly 19-month COVID-19 pandemic, more than 120,000 U.S. children lost a parent or grandparent who was a primary provider of financial support and care, the study found. Another 22,000 children experienced the death of a secondary caregiver — for example, a grandparent who provided housing but not a child's other basic needs.

In many instances, surviving parents or other relatives remained to provide for these children. But the researchers used the term “orphanhood” in their study as they attempted to estimate how many children's lives were upended.

Federal statistics are not yet available on how many U.S. children went into foster care last year. Researchers estimate COVID-19 drove a 15% increase in orphaned children.

The new study's numbers are based on statistical modeling that used fertility rates, death statistics and household composition data to make estimates.

An earlier study by different researchers estimated that roughly 40,000 U.S. children lost a parent to COVID-19 as of February 2021.

The two studies' findings are not inconsistent, said Ashton Verdery, an author of the earlier study. Verdery and his colleagues focused on a shorter time period than the new study. Verdery's group also focused only on deaths of parents, while the new paper also captured what happened to caregiving grandparents.

“It is very important to understand grandparental losses," said Verdery, a researcher at Penn State, in an email. "Many children live with grandparents,” a living arrangement more common among certain racial groups.

About 32% of all kids who lost a primary caregiver were Hispanic and 26% were Black. Hispanic and Black Americans make up much smaller percentages of the population than that. White children accounted for 35% of the kids who lost primary caregivers, even though more than half of the population is white.

The differences were far more pronounced in some states. In California, 67% of the children who lost primary caregivers were Hispanic. In Mississippi, 57% of the children who lost primary caregivers were Black, the study found.

The new study based its calculation on excess deaths, or deaths above what would be considered typical. Most of those deaths were from the coronavirus , but the pandemic has also led to more deaths from other causes.

Kate Kelly, a Georgia teenager, lost her 54-year-old father in January. William “Ed” Kelly had difficulty breathing and an urgent care clinic suspected it was due to COVID-19, she said. But it turned out he had a blocked artery and died at work of a heart attack, leaving Kate, her two sisters and her mother.

In the first month after he died, friends and neighbors brought groceries, made donations and were very supportive. But after that, it seemed like everyone moved on — except Kate and her family.

“It's been just like no help at all,” said the high school junior from Lilburn.

———

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Pfizer Files for Emergency Use of Vax for Kids, More Than 120,000 Children Have Lost Primary Caregivers, Unemployment in 18 States Lower Than Before Pandemic, Texas Man Jailed for 15 Months Over COVID Hoax

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:15 p.m. on October 7, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 236,656,073 (up from 236,079,517 Wednesday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,831,407 (up from 4,821,806 Wednesday) Total...
TEXAS STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Women share work horror stories after miscarriage as one employee says she was moved to baby clothes section

Social media users are sharing shocking stories of how they were mistreated at work following miscarriages, after a Twitter user posted a heartbreaking story of her own.“Asked the girl ringing up my clothes about her day and she said she was struggling because she’d just had a miscarriage and they made her work in the baby section,” Twitter user @no_goblins posted on Thursday.Since then, the post has garnered more than 16,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes, and has prompted numerous women to describe their own experiences on the subject.One women, a lawyer, said a colleague viciously berated her for trying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

‘Hidden’ crisis: 1 in 500 US children lost parent or caregiver during coronavirus pandemic, study finds

The parents or caregivers of hundreds of thousands of children in the US died from Covid-19 or related illnesses, marking a sharp rise in the number of orphaned children experiencing intensified trauma and loss during the coronavirus pandemic.Within the 16 months from the outset of the pandemic in March 2020 to June 2021, about one in every 500 children in the US experienced the loss of at least one parent or caregiver, provoking profound long-term impacts on their health and well-being, according to a study published on 7 October in the journal Pediatrics.A child loses a parent or caregiver...
KIDS
UPI News

More than 140K U.S. children have lost a caregiver to COVID-19

It is an excruciating statistic: One in every four COVID-19 deaths in the United States leaves a child without a parent or other caregiver, researchers report. The analysis of data shows that from April 2020 to July 2021, more than 120,000 children under the age of 18 lost a primary caregiver -- a parent or grandparent who provided housing, basic needs and care -- and about 22,000 lost a secondary caregiver, often grandparents who provided housing, but not most basic needs.
KIDS
ourcommunitynow.com

Increase in ADHD diagnoses among kids during pandemic

Studies show more kids in the U.S. are being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, during the pandemic. As October marks ADHD Awareness Month, local school districts are changing their curriculum to better suit their students’ needs.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Caregiving#Grandparent#Caregiver#Hispanic Americans#Pediatrics#Imperial College London
ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
Reuters

Toddler with COVID-19 home from the hospital

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Adrian James, an Illinois toddler who just days ago was attached to a ventilator at a hospital as he fought a severe case of COVID-19, is home, his mother said Tuesday. "So, so, so happy," Tiffany Jackson said in a text message, sharing photos of Adrian...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedicalXpress

Orphaned children—more than 140,000 US children lost a primary or secondary caregiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic

One U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19 deaths, a new modeling study published today in Pediatrics reveals. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response—both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.
KIDS
healio.com

More than 2 million US kids and teens use e-cigarettes

In 2021, an estimated 2.06 children and adolescents in the United States used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, and 84.7% of them used flavored e-cigarettes, according to data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey. In addition, 27.6% of high school students and 8.3% of middle school students who reported...
KIDS
Fatherly

1 in 5 Parents Admit Their Kids Eat More Fast Food During Pandemic

With the pandemic, we had a whole lot of change overnight. Parents felt the strain between keeping their job, helping their kids through remote school, and keeping everyone healthy. Time has been tight, and a new poll shows that parents don’t have as much time to cook because we’re juggling a lot right now. As a result, parents have been relying on fast food. Here’s what you need to know.
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

ABC News

420K+
Followers
106K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy