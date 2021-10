The ocean is, with a few exceptions, stratified by density, the least dense on the surface, the densest on the bottom. Generally the uppermost water is warmest, and the deepest is the coldest, though salinity is a factor as well. Stratification tends to be most intense in the tropics, where the sun’s warming effect is greatest, and the least near the poles. Mean salinity of the ocean is roughly 35 parts per thousand (ppt), giving mean ocean water a density of 1035 grams per liter (g/l), or 1035 kg/m^2. Ocean surface temperatures range from 4 degrees Celsius (39 deg Fahrenheit) to 35 deg C (95 deg F). Deep ocean water averages about 4 deg C.

