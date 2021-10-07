Training for CT service engineers - now also for Dunlee LMB CT tubes
At a specialized training facility in Nashville, TN, USA that is a joint cooperation between Dunlee, a leading supplier of CT tubes for the replacement market, and AllParts Medical, CT service engineers can expand or refresh their knowledge on CT maintenance and repair. Courses cover CT safety, CT theory, functional checks, calibration procedures, image performance, troubleshooting techniques, and routine maintenance. They include both in-class and hands-on training.www.dotmed.com
