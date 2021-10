China president Xi Jinping made an open speech at the fifteenth conference of the parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) today in Beijing. Xi said that to realize the country's targets of carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutralization by 2060, China will successively release a series of implementation plans and supporting measures in key areas and industries and build a “1 + n” policy system for carbon peak and neutralization. China will continue to promote the adjustment of both industrial and energy structures, vigorously develop renewable energies, and accelerate the planning and construction of large-scale wind and PV projects in desert areas. The first phase of projects with a total installed capacity of around 100 GW will commence soon, said Xi.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO