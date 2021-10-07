CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellsburg, WV

Battle of the Bears set for Brooke Memorial

Weirton Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLSBURG — Friday night was a joyous occasion for the Brooke and Oak Glen football teams. The Bruins had a reason to celebrate as the team played for the first time since Sept. 10. Meanwhile, the cause for celebration for the Golden Bears was the fact that the team played a week after having a game canceled due to COVID-19 issues. What made the game even more special was Oak Glen has missed three games this season due to issues with the virus.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellsburg, WV
Sports
City
Wellsburg, WV
City
Ripley, WV
City
Berkeley Springs, WV
City
Point Pleasant, WV
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Memorial Stadium#American Football#Tigers#University#Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy