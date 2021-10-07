Jack Kenimer Thomas, cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on September 8, 2021 at the age of 85. Born and raised in Farmington, he was a son of the late Andrew Harmon Thomas and Fannie Huff Thomas. Jack retired from Russell Research, the University of Georgia’s Soil Testing Lab and from Kroger. He also worked Security for several years at the Oconee County Courthouse and served more than 50 years with the UGA Athletic Department as a Parking and Ticket Attendant. Jack was a Charter Member of the Oconee Lion’s Club and was an active member of Union Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Elizabeth Hilley, Harold Thomas and Harvey Thomas.