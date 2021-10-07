CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Ihlenfeld confirmed as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of W.Va.

Weirton Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of William Ihlenfeld as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia. Ihlenfeld, 49, is a Wheeling resident who previously served as U.S. Attorney for the district from 2010-16. He has served as a West Virginia state senator representing the 1st Senatorial District since 2018, and his Senate seat will be up for grabs now that he has his new post.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

