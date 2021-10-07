Morrisey holds town hall in Wheeling
WHEELING — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey came to Wheeling Tuesday because he wants to encourage people to interact with government leaders. Morrisey took questions and comments from local residents, business leaders and community organizers on a variety of polarizing topics and consumer protection issues. The question-and-answer session came after he spoke during a town hall meeting he hosted at West Virginia Independence Hall.www.weirtondailytimes.com
Comments / 0