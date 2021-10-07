CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Morrisey holds town hall in Wheeling

Weirton Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey came to Wheeling Tuesday because he wants to encourage people to interact with government leaders. Morrisey took questions and comments from local residents, business leaders and community organizers on a variety of polarizing topics and consumer protection issues. The question-and-answer session came after he spoke during a town hall meeting he hosted at West Virginia Independence Hall.

