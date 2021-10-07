Deathloop has at least one undiscovered secret left, says level designer
There's a lot you can miss in Deathloop. It's spread across four regions, each with four time periods, and given the reactivity between these regions and time periods, it's possible to complete a playthrough without discovering heaps of stuff. It's been nearly a month since Arkane's latest release though, and it's fair to say that the internet's collective efforts have probably uncovered everything. Right?www.pcgamer.com
