Deathloop has at least one undiscovered secret left, says level designer

By Shaun Prescott
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a lot you can miss in Deathloop. It's spread across four regions, each with four time periods, and given the reactivity between these regions and time periods, it's possible to complete a playthrough without discovering heaps of stuff. It's been nearly a month since Arkane's latest release though, and it's fair to say that the internet's collective efforts have probably uncovered everything. Right?

