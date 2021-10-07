Flood Warning issued for Bourbon, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 00:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bourbon; Harrison The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Bourbon County in central Kentucky Western Harrison County in central Kentucky * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 1229 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Paris, Cynthiana, Breckinridge, Berry, Connersville, Lees Lick, Broadwell, Leesburg, Alberta and Rutland. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.