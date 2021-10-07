CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bourbon County, KY

Flood Warning issued for Bourbon, Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 00:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bourbon; Harrison The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Bourbon County in central Kentucky Western Harrison County in central Kentucky * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 1229 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Paris, Cynthiana, Breckinridge, Berry, Connersville, Lees Lick, Broadwell, Leesburg, Alberta and Rutland. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bourbon County, KY
City
Paris, KY
State
Kentucky State
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
County
Harrison County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Bourbon Harrison#Doppler

Comments / 0

Community Policy