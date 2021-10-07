Lundqvist says retirement from NHL has him 'in a good place'

The former New York Rangers goalie was the picture of relaxation in lower Manhattan on Wednesday, at ease and stress-free a month and a half into the new chapter in his life:. "I feel good," Lundqvist said. "Off to a really good start back in New York with the kids back in school. I'm pretty active. Playing a little tennis, moving around. I can't push it 100 percent and that will take some time before I can do that, but overall I feel really good with where I'm at right now. It was a hard decision to walk away, but at the same time I knew it was the right decision."