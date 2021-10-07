CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Pennsylvania newspaper reach is unprecedented

 7 days ago
Industry is $1.3 billion strong; our trustworthiness and commitment to community endure

Pennsylvania newspapers are a powerful force. Our mission today is no different than that of our predecessors: Deliver reliable news and information essential to taxpayers and residents so that they can make informed decisions about their lives, their families, and their communities. What has changed are the methods of news delivery, still firmly rooted in print newspapers, and expanded through news websites and social media to make the industry’s multipronged statewide reach unprecedented.

Our industry contributed $1.3 billion to the state economy in 2020, according to a newly released report commissioned by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, our trade organization representing more than 350 print, digital and news media-related members statewide. The economic analysis reveals that our industry’s state and local tax impact was $51.8 million. The numbers demonstrate that Pennsylvania newspapers work diligently to support commerce and industry in our individual communities through news coverage and myriad advertising opportunities.

The vital relevance of our work shows in the reporting.

Reporters, editors, photographers, videographers, designers and artists statewide continue to bring Pennsylvania residents timely news and information impacting their daily lives, including life-saving public health information about the coronavirus pandemic. They report on state election happenings, the economic effects of COVID-19, the launch of a new statewide police misconduct database, the county funding of public defenders, and other critical and divergent issues. Often, our newsrooms work together on investigations that fulfill our role as a government watchdog.

Our commitment to community comes from within.

The Pennsylvania newspaper industry is comprised of businesses that champion the good health and success of the cities, boroughs, suburbs and rural areas where we make our homes. We are neighbors, friends, business owners, customers and community volunteers. Pennsylvania newspapers and their dedicated employees, who number nearly 10,000, contributed $3.9 million in charitable donations and volunteered more than 100,000 hours valued at $2.5 million in 2020 alone.

Our course is steady.

We remain the most trusted source of local and credible news, according to a Coda Ventures study. The Poynter Media Trust Survey agrees, finding that the public overwhelmingly trusts local reporting: 73% of U.S. adults surveyed said they have confidence in their local newspaper, compared to 55% for national network news. We robustly defend and protect First Amendment rights in a commonwealth where we provide communities with the reliable news and information that help to ensure their quality of life. As we celebrate National Newspaper Week this week, our industry, and our commitment to serving the needs of fellow Pennsylvanians, is strong as we look to a bright and healthy future.

— Brad Simpson, President

Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association

