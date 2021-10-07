Vodacom’s VodaBucks Rewards Programme Benefited 27 million Customers
South African mobile operator Vodacom this week announced that its VodaBucks Rewards Programme has grown in leaps and bounds, since its debut a year ago. The basic ingredient of this loyalty incentive has been to reward customers for their loyalty and engagement with the brand. More than 27 million customers have earned over 7.5 billion VodaBucks, with many spending their unified virtual currency in the different categories of the stores.www.thefastmode.com
