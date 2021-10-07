CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Kingman Regional Medical Center Looking for Help with Housing Project

By The Bee News
thebee.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kingman Regional Medical Center is looking for a team to jointly design and build a 32-unit multifamily development in Mohave County to house traveling nurses and doctors. While details are scant, Ken Horner with KRMC was looking to have participation from the market and understand crucial items like cost and schedule for the project prior to taking the concept to the Board for approval. He indicated the desired mix would be 12 two-bedroom units and 20 one-bedroom units.

