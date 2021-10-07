CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jace Sternberger poached off Seahawks practice squad

By Field Gulls
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks have dealt with tight ends being unavailable for medical reasons this season, and now they have lost a practice squad tight end to another team. During training camp Colby Parkinson suffered a second Jones fracture, leading to him spending the first three weeks of the 2021 season on injured reserve. Just as Parkinson was eligible to return in Week 4, free agent addition Gerald Everett was lost to the COVID list after having become the first member of the team to have a confirmed positive test since the pandemic began.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
National football post

Reports: Washington signing TE Jace Sternberger

The Washington Football Team signed Jace Sternberger off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad and are placing fellow tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Sternberger, 25, was released by the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 21 after serving a two-game NFL suspension for a violation of...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jace Sternberger lands with new NFL team as journeyman season continues

Jace Sternberger has had a busy season. The former Texas A&M tight end was waived by the Green Bay Packers in September, then landed on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, and now Sternberger has been signed to the Washington Football Team, his agent said, according to Pro Football Talk. Sternberger...
NFL
NBC Sports

WFT signs Jace Sternberger as Logan Thomas reportedly heads to IR

The Washington Football Team is making moves at tight end after starter Logan Thomas suffered a significant hamstring injury against the Falcons this past Sunday. Washington is signing Jace Sternberger to its 53-man roster off Seattle's practice squad, his agent Mike McCartney confirmed on Twitter. In a corresponding move, Washington is reportedly expected to place Thomas on Injured Reserve, keeping him out for a minimum of three weeks but potentially longer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#Jones Fracture#Pandemic#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Colby Parkinson#Covid
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy