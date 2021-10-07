Jace Sternberger poached off Seahawks practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks have dealt with tight ends being unavailable for medical reasons this season, and now they have lost a practice squad tight end to another team. During training camp Colby Parkinson suffered a second Jones fracture, leading to him spending the first three weeks of the 2021 season on injured reserve. Just as Parkinson was eligible to return in Week 4, free agent addition Gerald Everett was lost to the COVID list after having become the first member of the team to have a confirmed positive test since the pandemic began.