McLaren 720S GT3X: how fast did it lap Dunsfold?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the review on this already? If not, I’d suggest you steer yourself this way. However, you’re not going to, because you’ve seen the headline and want to know just how fast the GT3X went around Dunsfold. Better not keep you waiting then: 1min 07.2secs. Which is tremendously fast, but...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren 720s#Le Mans#Mclaren#Ferrari#Fxx#Lotus
