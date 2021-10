Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, and Fujitsu agreed to collaborate with automotive-related manufacturers to strengthen connected car security measures. With this collaboration, Fujitsu will provide a security countermeasure solution for connected cars, the V-SOC (Vehicle-Security Operation Center) service, and Trend Micro Cloud One will protect the backend cloud infrastructure. These solutions will work in tandem to detect vehicle abnormalities such as gas pedal and brake malfunctions, and add detection capabilities for unauthorized communications and attempts to tamper with telematics servers, as well as security data on the cloud infrastructure. All these elements are detected and analyzed in an integrated manner.

