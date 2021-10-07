CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An odd couple revenge thriller …

By CARY KNAPP
coastalillustrated.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Halloween fast approaching, it seems like a good time to read a thriller, and I picked a doozy. “Razorblade Tears” is written by SA Cosby, one of the hottest crime writers around today. He has been called a cross “between Elmore Leonard and Walter Mosley,” and he was the talk of the U.S. literary scene last year when his novel “Blacktop Wasteland” topped Amazon’s mystery and thriller chart. The story of a heist set in Virginia, it was named a New York Times notable book of the year, it won an LA Times award. Cosby’s latest book, “Razorblade Tears” is a revenge crime thriller that confronts homophobia across various communities in the Deep South. The premise for this story is powerful. An interracial same-sex couple is murdered and their fathers, two ex-cons who never accepted their sons for who they were, join forces to avenge their children while hoping it’ll give them the redemption they desperately seek. Brutal and tender, it’s an action-packed story that takes off strong and accelerates. It’s also is an insightful story about racism, homophobia, parenting, classism, wasted chances and seized opportunities. At its heart, however, this novel is about love conquering hate.

