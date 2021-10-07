CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Fish Signs With All Elite Wrestling

 7 days ago
After being released by WWE on Friday, August 6, 2021, Bobby Fish has become the second member of the former Undisputed ERA of NXT to sign with AEW. Making his Dynamite debut exactly two months after his release, Bobby Fish competed for the TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara and although it was a losing effort, Bobby Fish would be announced as All Elite shortly after the show went off the air.

