Bobby Fish Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Bobby Fish recently spoke on the All Real Wrestling podcast about the Undisputed Era splitting up in WWE NXT. “There was some confusion on my end as to how long I was going to be out. So initially, the surgery, the recovery was said to be about six weeks, which seemed, you know, not very long, which didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me. After the surgeon had described what they had to actually do, turns out there was a bit of a miscommunication, and the risk recovery was actually 13 weeks minimum. So yeah, things changed a little bit. There was a concern for like, ‘well, what are we going to do?’ We were involved in a pretty solid storyline at the time, going forward with Pat McAfee. So I think, not knowing where things were gonna go, exactly, but knowing that it was going to be something with that would keep us — I think we were all pretty confident that that would keep us together. However, things change, and that had some speed bumps and hiccups and so things did end up changing. I don’t know exactly, but I think that that led eventually to them coming to the conclusion [of] coming back to the idea of splitting us up again, and ultimately, that’s, that’s where it went.”

WWE ・ 4 DAYS AGO