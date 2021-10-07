CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Alzheimer's Walk benefits local group

By PHOTOS by LINDSEY ADKISON
Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk to benefit research efforts through the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University, one of 27 active centers in the nation supported by the National Institutes of Health, and local support services provided by Memory Matters Glynn, a local nonprofit organization offering assistance to people with memory impairment and their caregivers, was recently held. The walk began and ended at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.

