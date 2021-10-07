Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5

Perhaps it's because of the rash of upsets this season, but several underdogs are getting too much respect in NFL pick 'em pools this week. Multiple home favorites are being picked by fewer than 50 percent of entries, while a neutral-field favorite is also getting a surprising lack of love. Finding value is key when making picks in confidence and office pools, and the experts from TeamRankings can help you do just that with their strategy advice for your Week 6 NFL picks.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO