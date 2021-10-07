Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Rams-Seahawks Showdown tournaments

The Rams and Seahawks have had some fun, explosive matchups in recent years, and the expectation is that their game on Thursday Night Football will follow suit. There's no shortage of worthwhile options for DraftKings Showdown lineups, and we're choosing to go heavy on the L.A. passing game. You could just as easily stack the Seattle passing options in your NFL DFS single-game contest, so this is really a pick-your-poison lineup build.