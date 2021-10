If you read this column regularly, you know I usually profile local chess students and their efforts to improve their games. Today I’d like to tell you about an older local chess player, one who has been a great friend to me and also to the area chess students. My friend Ed Addis was a leading member of the chess community as a player, coach and tournament director for almost 60 years. When he died recently, we lost one of our main event organizers and directors, which is a loss to chess players of all ages.

