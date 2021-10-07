Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Cash Mob strikes another business

The Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Cash Mob struck another business, Wednesday, with participants rushing into Country Delights, 243 Three Springs Drive, Suite 10. The business, owned and operated by Debra Lawton, offers crafts and other items from local artisans and consignment vendors. The Cash Mob program was launched by the chamber earlier this year in an effort to show support for area businesses, with a group gathering at a predetermined time to shop at each of the selected businesses.