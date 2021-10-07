CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weirton, WV

Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Cash Mob strikes another business

Weirton Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Cash Mob struck another business, Wednesday, with participants rushing into Country Delights, 243 Three Springs Drive, Suite 10. The business, owned and operated by Debra Lawton, offers crafts and other items from local artisans and consignment vendors. The Cash Mob program was launched by the chamber earlier this year in an effort to show support for area businesses, with a group gathering at a predetermined time to shop at each of the selected businesses.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
Business
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Mob#Country Delights#Springs Drive

Comments / 0

Community Policy